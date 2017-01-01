Press the Homeschool Reset Button

Press the Homeschool Reset Button

I hope that this email finds you enjoying the start of the New Year.  As a homeschool family, this email also probably finds you analyzing your first semester and preparing for the second semester of this current school year. Over the course of my homeschool journey, I had some years get off to a smooth and beautiful start.  On the… Read More

Encore Episode: Parenting and Education – Beginning with The End in Mind

The podcast is currently on hiatus while we work on gathering new and exciting content for you! We’ll be airing some favorites in the meantime. Today, we have one of our most popular episodes to share with you. Enjoy this listener favorite! If you have a question, we would love to hear from you.  Just go to our home page and… Read More

Anxiety

Anxiety…this time of year is practically tied to that word for some people. I would encourage you to step back and rest in the Prince of Peace. Focus on the people this month, not the stuff or stress.