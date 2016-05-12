Why Artios? – One Family’s Story

Ever since I met Artios Academies Founder Lori Lane when she spoke to our local homeschool support group in early 2014, I wanted our family to be a part of Artios. I really connected with many of the discoveries Lori had made in her own homeschooling journey — especially the wholehearted educational approach that led her to start Artios for her own boys back in the 1980s.

Lori was influenced and inspired by Susan Schaeffer Macaulay’s “For the Children’s Sake” and later by Ruth Beechick in the development of her family’s interconnected homeschooling approach, using history as a “spine” for teaching all subjects in an associative, integrative manner — with a Biblical foundation. By my third year of homeschooling, I had already decided to break away from traditional subject-based teaching and take an integrated approach to teaching my three daughters (now 15, 13 and 8 years old). We had been using Trail Guide to Learning curriculum (co-written by another homeschooling mentor of Lori’s, Debbie Strayer) for exactly this reason. By teaching in an interconnected way, my girls could learn at the same time but approach the topics on their level, with their strengths encouraged.

The very next year, the Artios program came to us: A new campus was starting up here in our town of Castle Rock. I couldn’t wait to join and help with the launch team. During the planning process, I decided to help out on the teaching staff, and as God brought more of the puzzle pieces together, I ended up teaching both History and Literature for the middle school and high school students in the program. About halfway through the school year, I had the opportunity to become the new Campus Director.

My family couldn’t be happier to be a part of the Artios family in Castle Rock! Our once-a-week, in-class day includes five classes (history, grammar/literature/composition, music, theater, art) centered around the same historical time period. Artios is not a co-op or enrichment program: It’s a parent partnership. What we do in class is foundational to what we do together at home during the week. Being a part of Artios has dramatically simplified my homeschool planning and given me the ability to teach multiple ages simultaneously in a way that makes sense, with the Biblical worldview that is important to us as a family.

Artios has also given my children a chance to experience the arts in a way I could not have provided on my own. Prior to enrolling in Artios, we drove all across Douglas County to participate in dance classes, music classes, informal co-ops, and enrichment programs so they could stretch their artistic wings. Now my girls are developing their visual art, music, storytelling, and performing skills in one place — while also building stronger connections with their classmates in the process. They’re growing the gifts God has given them beyond all of our expectations. At the beginning of this school year, not one of my girls expressed any interest in Drama Club. Yet through the development of both new skills and confidence during the school year, all three auditioned for our spring musical and performed beautifully! Now they can’t wait to try out for next year’s show.

I’m so thankful that the Lord led our family to Lori Lane and the Artios program. We appreciate the partnership with other families seeking to provide that same integrated, wholehearted education for their children, and the wonderful relationships that have been built this year. And I applaud John and Lori Lane for staying true to God’s Word and implementing Biblical principles in every facet of the Artios experience.

About Renée Gotcher

Renée Gotcher is a wife, writer, consultant and home-educating mother of three daughters. She has been married for 21 years to her best friend Kenny, whom she met while attending Oral Roberts University in the early 90s. Renée was homeschooled during her last two years of high school and started homeschooling in 2010. A former journalist, she is editor of NextGen Homeschool and blogs on personal topics at A New Chapter. Her family lives in Castle Rock, Colorado, where she is currently the Campus Director for Artios Academies of Castle Rock.