An Artios Tapestry – S6E1

We at the End in Mind are excited to introduce a new season of podcasts to you!

This week’s podcast, An Artios Tapestry, is the perfect start to set the tone for the coming weeks.

Have you ever looked back and seen a tapestry, one that God has been weaving even when you weren’t sure why things were happening? The experiences we have sometimes don’t make sense. But, in retrospect, we can look and see that God was weaving that tapestry the whole time – there was always purpose behind the things that happen.

Listen below for this week’s podcast on how God has been weaving the tapestry of my life long before Artios was in existence.

If you have a question, we would love to hear from you. Just go to our home page and click on the side bar tab labeled “send voicemail.” This will allow you to quickly and easily record a voice mail message that goes straight to us.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Want to know when each new podcast is published. Subscribing is quick and easy. You can do so by subscribing to our site or you can subscribe through iTunes or through Stitcher.

SPREAD THE NEWS

If our show has been informative and encouraging to you, we’d love for you to help us spread the word. By rating us on iTunes and writing a short review.

SHARE THE LOVE

If you enjoyed the show, please rate it on iTunes and write a brief review. That would help tremendously in getting the word out and raising the visibility of the show. These quick steps helps us get the word out and raise the visibility of the podcast.

____________________________

Lori Lane – Managing Editor of Heart of the Matter Online and Founder and Executive Director of Artios Academies.

Lori and John Lane have been married 33 years and live on a small ranch in the beautiful Colorado Rockies. They have four sons ranging in age from thirty-one down to eighteen, three beautiful daughter-in-loves, and a five precious granddaughters. Lori is the author of Beginning With The End In Mind and The Artios Home Companion Series. She is the founder and executive director of Artios Academies. Lori oversees the ministry of The End in Mind. You can follow Lori at The End in Mind where she and a team of contributors blog about a variety of topics with a focus on beginning each area of our lives with the “end in mind.”