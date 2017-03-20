It’s Here! E-course, Designing a Homeschool that Works for You

A little less than a year ago, I did an online masterclass called Designing a Homeschool that Works for YOU. Several hundred of you listened and participated as we went through the 45 minute masterclass and the ten steps that John and I developed over the course of 23 years of homeschooling to be SURE that our homeschooling journey:

supported the values and priorities we had for our family

allowed us to focus on PEOPLE first, PROCESS second, and PRODUCT third as we taught our children

built relationships that would last

strengthened our marriage and commitment to one another

approached our children as the unique individuals God created them to be

fully-equipped our children for what God had for them

provided a workable schedule and structure for me as the mom and primary teacher

provided community for us, for me, and for the kids

and a whole lot more.

Since giving that masterclass, I’ve heard from a lot of you asking if we could go deeper into those ten subject areas in some type of online course. I’ve thought long and hard about that, what it would entail, include, the time commitment for me, and more.

AND GUESS WHAT?

It’s ready!

One of the topics that we discussed during that original masterclass was the importance of finding a mentor. Thanks for your feedback on the information we have been sharing in these vital areas and asking me to provide some more specific mentorship on this subject of Designing a Homeschool that Works for You. That has been humbling to hear but also motivating to get busy and get this ready for you!

SO, we are ready to launch the e-course…

Designing a Homeschool that Works for YOU

Sessions Start April 6th, Thursdays at 12 noon ET

5, 45 minute online, live workshops covering the 10 topics from last year’s masterclass (Workshops are presented through go-to-webinar and recorded for you if you can’t attend live online.)

Live Q&A following each online workshop

The ability to listen to the workshop recording if you can’t attend live or want to review the material.

Workbook that corresponds with each workshop and walks you through the design process

Private Facebook group where we will provide feedback from seasoned homeschool moms to your questions and concerns for the months of April – October.

3, 60 minute Facebook Live Sessions where you can ask your questions live and receive immediate insight, input, and feedback from a seasoned homeschool mom

Our first group of participants will receive life-time access.

Topics Include (but not limited to)

Investing in Yourself

The Power of Mentorship

Determining Goals and Priorities

Your Unique Situation

Making the Right Choices in:

Philosophy, Curriculum, Programs, Scheduling, Scope and Sequence

Finding the RIGHT Community for You

Where to Start

How to Get Organized

Finding a Balance

The Role of the Father

Recognizing Life’s Seasons

Since this is the first time offering the course, we are going to consider our first group of participants our BETA group. You will be able to offer feedback and suggestions as we go along through the e-course. This also means that the course will be offered at a lower rate than it will be in the future. The initial course price will be $29.95 but you will also receive life-time access to the course and any updates that will come in the future.

Registration opens Monday, March 20th. Register HERE.

I look forward to seeing many of you participate and if you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me at llane@artiosacademies.com

Faith and Courage,

Lori