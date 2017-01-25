Encore Episode: How to Avoid the Top Ten Mistakes Made by Homeschool Moms

The podcast is currently on hiatus while we work on gathering new and exciting content for you! We’ll be airing some favorites in the meantime. Today, we have one of our most popular episodes to share with you. Enjoy this listener favorite!

Homeschool moms can quickly develop bad patterns and head down a path that leads to the “wrong destination” and an “end result” that we never intended. How do I know? I’ve made many of those mistakes as a wife, mother, and homeschooler. But there’s also good news! Just knowing the mistakes to avoid can give all of us a head start down the road to the type of relationships and environment that we want within our homes.

So, learn from my mistakes! In this episode, Danielle and I are discussing what I believe are the top ten mistakes made by homeschool moms.

1. Not being in alignment with their husband

2. Thinking “one size fits all”

3. Being motivated by fear

4. Always rescuing

5. Not allowing them to experience risk

6. Inconsistency (we don’t do as we say)

7. We don’t admit when we are wrong.

8. We don’t share our past.

9. We lead based on emotion instead of principle.

10. Demeaning our spouse and other authorities in our child’s life.

