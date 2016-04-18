Five Reasons Families Fail at Homeschooling – The Morning Show

A special periscope discussion. If you aren’t familiar with periscope, check it out and look for #homeschoolscopes and #artioslive. A chance to be interactive with each other….I love it!
For those of you who may not be familiar with Periscope, let me take a minute to explain. Periscope is Twitter’s new live-streaming video app. It allows you to watch and broadcast live video from all over the world. It is also interactive and allows views to ask questions, and “give hearts” to topics and statements that they agree with and enjoy. Periscope has an app that you can download to your iPhone or iPad which makes staying current with your favorite scopers very easy. You can follow us on periscope by following @the_end_in_mind on Twitter or on Periscope. We love it because it gives us a chance to interact with you more!
So grab a cup of tea or coffee and get ready to enjoy our community at Periscope @the_end_in_mind and be prepared to laugh, cry, stay informed, ask questions, and be inspired.
Lori Lane – Managing Editor of The End in Mind and Founder and Executive Director of Artios Academies.
Lori and John Lane have been married 32 years and live on a small ranch in the beautiful Colorado Rockies. They have four sons ranging in age from thirty down to seventeen, two beautiful daughter-in-loves, (soon to be three) and a four precious granddaughters. Lori is the author of Beginning With The End In Mind and The Artios Home Companion Series. She is the founder and executive director of Artios Academies. Lori oversees the ministry of The End in Mind. You can follow Lori at The End in Mind where she and a team of contributors blog about a variety of topics with a focus on beginning each area of our lives with the “end in mind.”
Comments
Venessa Knizley says
I ran across your videos two days ago and have since woken up excited to find something else you’d talked about. I am 36 and have 4 children ages 3-10. This last year I entered into a new stage of life as I felt the Lord giving me the okay to become a writer full time. I published my first novel and am working on its sequel now. But, as exciting as this is, my first obligation is to my children’s education. Our co-op starts in a month and I’ve desperately needed to switch gears from writing to schooling but was feeling overwhelmed. I’m also pregnant and nauseous, and knew that if I didn’t have a solid plan in place by the time the baby comes in Jan. I will be in over my head. Watched your video on de-cluttering our minds and am all smiles. I found a notebook and made five categories to write my ideas into. Showed it to my husband and he loved it! With my being so sick he’s taken on many of my responsibilities and so I think he’s been a bit concerned how I’ll get back into the groove of things. This set his mind at ease. He’s all about lists and scheduled😊 I’ve signed up for your news letter and am joining you for the 30 days of prayer. I’m so grateful that the Lord is bringing me in line with His plans for our kids this year. He’s making you a part of that. What can I say? I’m tearing up. And one more thing. This morning I got my coffee and sat down to watch your video when two youngest girls woke up (3 and 6). Thought that would be the end of my peaceful morning, but instead they watched it with me while they ate their cereal. They asked for me to pause it when they went to grab some little cuties so they wouldn’t miss it, and then my 6 yr old said, “She knows about God?” When you mentioned His activity in your life and your reliance on them. It made me smile.
God bless you and the new transitions in your life with your son graduating.
Venessa Knizley says
Oops! Reliance on “Him” … Thought that correction was worth making.
llane says
Venessa,
Thanks for your sweet comment. I’m so glad that what I shared was encouraging and affirming. I’m so sorry it has taken me a bit to respond. We have been traveling and taking our son to school and visiting some of our grandbabies. Please stay in touch and let me know how your hear is going.
llane says
Amen to that!