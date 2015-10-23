Helping Your Shy Child

People often express concerns about the socialization of our homeschooled children, and honestly it is not usually an issue. In fact, most of our homeschooled kiddos tend to shine in this area and prove adept at socializing just fine not only with “peers” but also with individuals who are significantly older or younger. Sometimes, though, we might feel a little concerned when we have a child who is shy and reluctant to interact with others who are not well known to him. These sons or daughters would be reticent whether they were homeschooled or not, but it seems they come under greater scrutiny when their families have opted to home educate them. Our parental hearts go out to our wonderful child who has a tendency to hold back in social situations.

Temperament may play a large part in a shy child’s behavior, and an introverted child may be content to have just a few friends. While this will be difficult to understand for parents who love social activities and to be surrounded by friends, it may also be comforting to realize that just because your child is spending time alone does not necessarily mean she is lonely. In fact, she may crave time by herself to recharge and process her various experiences. Solitude can be a positive factor for some children, and your child may seek it out so they can think about things in a quiet setting without interruption.

This does not mean that your shy child does not like people, or is anti-social. It may just mean that a little goes a long way for that child, and being around people takes a lot of energy even when the interactions are enjoyable. Your son or daughter may be uncertain how to relate to some people or how to react to someone they do not know well. They may prefer to stick close to you when meeting new adults, at least for a while until they get a sense of what the other person is like. That may feel safer to your children, since they can observe the interaction style of new people they are introduced to and can exercise caution until they feel secure enough to engage on their own.

Remember all the childhood games we played where if you could stand on a certain spot or touch a specific item you were “on base” and could not get tagged or be eliminated from the game? That’s how it is with your shy child who won’t leave your side when they are around strangers or people who are not well known. You are the base, and your child is staying on base where they feel safe. With some encouragement, we may be able to help our shy children gain the confidence to take a chance and move a few steps away from us to interact with others.

One thing to keep in mind is that more is not always better when it comes to exposing our shy children to social opportunities. Having a large group of children may seem like it will increase the chances that our child will be able to find someone she feels comfortable talking with, but the sheer number of people may be overwhelming and cause the child to withdraw. Instead, try observing the children your child is naturally around at church, through sports, homeschool groups, scouts, etc. and see who might be a nice match in terms of personality. If your child is quiet and prefers non-rambunctious activities, see if there is someone who seems fairly laid back and easy going who isn’t likely to be intimidating to your shy child.

If your child has a strong interest in something, try to help them find another child with a similar interest. Those shared experiences in areas of interest give your child natural topics to talk about and it will be easier to keep a conversation going. There may be clubs that will offer the opportunity for your son or daughter to develop relationships with several people who share the same hobby and over time that can expand into spending time doing other activities together as well.

It’s a good idea for a very shy child to arrange a play date at your house with just one other child. Keep the first visit fairly short, maybe an hour and a half to two hours, so that your child has the opportunity to practice being a good host but isn’t burdened to entertain another child for an extended period of time. If things are going well, the time can always be increased for future play dates. Be sure that more socially-outgoing siblings don’t take over the play date. This time is for the benefit of your shy child, to give him an opportunity to become more comfortable socializing with a non-family member. Discuss with him in advance how to be a good host and make his friend feel welcome and comfortable in your home. Be nearby to help move things along if needed during the visit. Afterward, talk about how things went and how your child felt about the play date in general and any changes he would make for future visits.

It’s not easy being shy, and it’s not easy knowing how to help your reticent child. Focusing too much attention on a child’s timid behaviors can exacerbate them. Instead, you can gently encourage your child, knowing that she has much to offer, and help her learn to do that a little at a time. By finding others with shared interests, supporting your child’s relationships in the safety of your home through individual play dates, and patiently supporting your child as she gains confidence in her social relationships, your shy child will find her way in the world.

______________________

Melinda Boring

Melinda has been married to Scott for 25 years and has three homeschooled children. Her 22 yr. old son and 21 yr. old daughter graduated from home school in 2006, leaving Melinda an “empty desker” of two along with her 17 year old daughter who will graduate in 2011. Two of her children and her husband have been diagnosed with AD/HD. The children also deal with auditory processing disorders and sensory processing challenges. The name “Boring” just doesn’t fit this family and Melinda shares many humorous moments in her speaking and writing endeavors. Melinda is the author of Heads Up Helping and has been a contributing author to multiple publications. She is a workshop presenter with a passion for helping struggling learners and providing practical strategies, compassion, and understanding for those with special needs. Melinda is also a speech/language pathologist with over 25 years experience and the owner of Heads Up, a company with products for those who learn differently. You can find her blog at the Heads Up website, where she writes as “Heads Up Mom”.