Making a Bound Book with Manila Envelopes

This eight page book with pockets is perfect for showing off school projects, holding a book report, or serving as a lapbook base. It’s not hard to make. I made one first with my ten year old daughter watching. Then she made another one all by herself. I started with two really huge manila envelopes. You can use paper for this craft as well, but you won’t get the nifty pocket feature.

Step One

Take two manila envelopes and fold them down the center.

Step Two

With one of the envelopes, cut one inch slits at the top and the bottom of the fold line.

This is your first envelope, finished.

Step Three

With the second envelope, cut the middle section of the fold-line, leaving the one inch at top and bottom connected. This is easily done with an craft knife on a cutting board.

Step Four

Put the notched envelope inside the hole in the second envelope. First fold it so it is easier to handle.

Then slide it in so the fold-lines match up.

Then carefully open up the folded envelope so it lies flat on the other. The notches you made should fit perfectly into the other envelope.

This is what it looks like when correctly assembled. It all lies flat.

Step Five

Close the book and start imagining how to use your new bound book with pockets.

the cover, page 1

Inside the book, pages 2 and three.

Inside the book, pages four and five. I’ve got two pockets, one on each side, perfect for storing papers, flashcards, minibooks, newspaper articles, postcards, or whatever treasures I choose.

Inside, pages 6 and 7. (Back cover not shown would be page 8.)

Enjoy! If you have trouble understanding the directions, look at these directions or page 13 of this ebook. Of course, you can leave a question here too and I’ll do my best to help you via email.

If you make it and blog it, be sure to come back and leave a link here.

Jimmie is a former public school teacher turned homeschooling stay-at-home-mom. A sense of humor, faith, and creativity keep her “pressing on” in her unique situation — living and traveling abroad with an only child in a bilingual environment. Visit her blog at Jimmie’s Collage.