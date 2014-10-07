Marriage and the Homeschool Mom

When I first began homeschooling, I didn’t realize what a huge undertaking it would be. It affects your whole life, your home, your family, your friends, and even your marriage! Homeschooling is a full time job, and for many of us, at the end of the day just want to crash. That leaves little for our husbands.

So, what can a homeschool mom do to keep her marriage strong? Here are some tips!

Freshen Up

Now, hear me out on this one. I have confessed before about how my “uniform” is a pair of sweats and a t-shirt. Honestly, I don’t think this is necessarily a bad thing. BUT, I tried freshening up every day for a month right before my hubby came home, and it made a difference. I would put on a clean t-shirt, a pair of capris, dab a little make up and lip gloss on, and redo my messy bun. When he came home I felt better about myself. He didn’t say much, but I felt more receptive to him, and like I hadn’t spent the day scrubbing toilets or wiping noses.

Clean Up

Have the kids help you do a quick sweep of the house 30 minutes before dads due to arrive home. Sweep up the crumbs, pick up the toys, and clean off the counters. It doesn’t have to be great, but a 5 minute tidy can go a long way!

Don’t Unload

The toilet overflowed, the boy broke a lamp, and the kids fought all day. Yes, we know it happens to all of us! But, how did his day go? I am sure there were stresses there too. You wouldn’t want him to unload as soon as he walks through the door, so have the same courtesy. This is hard, I know! I tend to unload as soon as he calls to tell me he’s coming home (sometimes I am sure he second guesses doing this…). But, I am trying not to!

Schedule Time

Find time each day to spend together just the two of you. This could be first thing in the morning, or in the evenings after the kids go to bed. This time to reconnect after a long day is crucial to any marriage.

Homeschooling is hard, and marriage can be too! How do you find time to strengthen your marriage as a homeschool mom?

Misty Bailey is a wife to Roger and a homeschool mom to three beautiful blessings. She resides with her family in Southern Ohio. She loves helping new homeschoolers and has a free Homeschool 101 eBook for those getting started. She shares her struggles with time management, becoming unglued and finding joy in the everyday moments on her blog Joy in the Journey. You can also find her on Facebook and Pinterest.