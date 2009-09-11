Me On the Map: Unit Study for Preschoolers



I’ve recently discovered the Joan Sweeney “Me” series and fallen in love! These are great books to create your own unit study with a preschool aged child. They begin simply, and gradually progress to the big picture making each topic easy to read, grasp and explain to your preschooler.

In our preschool we are beginning with a Geography unit study based on Sweeney’s book, Me On the Map. Me On the Map begins with your child in their own bedroom, then their home, street, town, state and so forth until you’ve covered the entire world through maps. What a fun way to introduce your little one to Geography through maps, a study of their own state, the US and finally their world. Ideas and possibilities for your unit study are endless!

We will be covering our Me On the Map unit study indefinitely. It will possibly end up being our Geography curriculum for the first half of our academic year.

Here are some suggestions and ways you could use Me On the Map for your preschool Geography unit study:

Have your preschooler draw his own maps as often as possible beginning with his room, home, street and so forth just as written in Sweeney’s book.

Purchase maps of the USA, world or different countries in various sizes, laminate them and cut them up to create your own puzzles.

Take local field trips around your town, surrounding cities and state if possible.

Study the 50 states (or several key states) in depth. You could incorporate Adam Gamble’s “ Goodnight America ” series for extra reading.

” series for extra reading. Check out movies, music and books about other countries from your local library for your study of the world.

Cook snacks/foods from different parts of the USA and the world. Usborne Books offer some great kids’ cookbooks featuring recipes from around the globe.

Make simple crafts to go along with what you are studying.

I hope these ideas help you have lots of fun with your preschooler and your own Me On the Map unit study. You can follow our Me On the Map unit study weekly at Our Homeschool Fun.

Susana is a homeschool mom to three–almost four–beautiful blessings ages 9, 4, 17 mths and EDD 09/17. She is married to her best friend and treasures her role as a wife, mother and teacher. She is very passionate about teaching her children and giving them a firm foundation in faith, academics and an overall love of life. She is new to homeschool and considers it to be the biggest blessing and reward in her life besides her family. In her free time she enjoys scrapbooking, baking, exercising and blogging. You can visit her at Our Homeschool Fun.