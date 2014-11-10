The End in Mind Weekly Podcast with Lori Lane

Each week, The End in Mind Podcast brings you fresh insight, information, and inspiration for intentionally living with the end in mind. Whether we are discussing homeschooling, parenting, fitness, organization, marriage, or cooking, each episode is carefully planned to encourage you to begin and end each area of your life with the end in mind.

Below you will find a link to our podcasts and the accompanying show notes for each episode. If you subscribe via itunes, you will automatically be notified each time a new episode is available. I would also suggest that you use a podcast application like Downcast on your smart phone. By using one of these applications, subscribing and listening to podcasts becomes as easy as 1-2-3. It will even automatically update your podcasts each time a new episode is available.

Join us each Wednesday for a fresh episode and get to know Lori Lane as she and her guests talk about living and learning with the end in mind.

Season Six

Episode 1 – An Artios Tapestry

Episode 2 – Breathe In, Breathe Out

Episode 3 – You Can Have It All (just not all at the same time)

Episode 4 – Qualities of a Successful Homeschooled College Student

Episode 5 – Interviews with REAL Homeschool Moms – Amy Rasmussen

Episode 6 – Interviews with REAL Homeschool Moms – Melodie Sartain

Episode 7 – The Importance of Home and Homeschool Harmony – Lori Lane

Episode 8 – Interviews with REAL Homeschool Moms – Amy Milcic

Episode 9 – Homeschooling – How to Make It Work, An E-Course Overview – Lori Lane

Season Five

Episode 1 – Don’t Go It Alone

Episode 2 – A Right Start to Homeschooling

Episode 3 – Challenges to Bringing Your Child Home to School

Episode 4 – Square Pegs, Round Holes

Episode 5 – Essential Books for Your Homeschool Journey

Episode 6 – Fulfill Your Ministry

Episode 7 – Reduce Your Stress Now

Episode 8 – Morning Madness or Morning Glory

Episode 9 – Broken, Battered, and Beautiful

Episode 10 – The Art of Thankfulness

Episode 11 – Using Stress to Build Gratitude

Episode 12 – Teaching Thankfulness

Episode 13 – The Perfect Holiday

Episode 14 – A Master Plan to Flexibility

Episode 15 – You Are Not Alone

Season Four

Episode One – Designing a Homeschool that Works FOR You, and Not Against You

Episode Two – So You Want to Homeschool, Part One

Episode Three – So You Want to Homeschool, Part Two

Episode Four – Homeschooling is a Journey not a Destination

Episode Five – Your Best Homeschool Year Ever

Episode Six – Organizing Your Homeschool Life with Melanie Wilson

Episode Seven – The Confident Mom with Susan Heid

Episode Eight – How to Feed Your Family Easily and Efficiently with Tricia Hodges

Season Three

Episode One – What Does It Mean to Live Life with the End in Mind? – 9/23/15

Episode Two – Looking Beyond Today Gives Today Meaning – 9/30/15

Episode Three – Looking to the Future Gives Meaning to Today – 10/7/15

Episode Four – Becoming Thoroughly Equipped and Fully Prepared – 10/14/15

Episode Five – Guarding Your Heart – 10/21/15

Season Two

Season One

Additional Homeschooling Audio Resources

The Natural Approach to Teaching Thinking Skills, Part One – with Debbie Strayer

The Natural Approach to Teaching Thinking Skills, Part Two – with Debbie Strayer

Beginning Homeschooling (or beginning AGAIN!) With the End in Mind, Part One, with Lori Lane

Beginning Homeschooling (or beginning again!) With the End in Mind, Part Two, with Lori Lane

Homeschooling Me: Thinking Outside the Box – with Lori Lane

Homeschooling Me, Learning to be Teachable – with Lori Lane

Homeschooling Me, Learning to be Independent – with Lori Lane

Homeschooling Me: Learning to be Flexible with Financial Limitations – with Lori Lane

Simplifying Homeschooling – Part One – with Lori Lane

Simplifying Homeschooling – Part Two – with Lori Lane

Simplifying Homeschooling: Planning and Pondering – with Lori Lane

Lori Lane – Managing Editor of The End in Mind

Lori Lane is a passionate educator and mentor for both students and parents wishing to live life intentionally with the end in mind. She is a homeschool veteran of over 20 years and has been associated with arts education for over 31 years. She and the love of her life, John, have been married for thirty-one years and live on a small ranch in the beautiful Colorado Rockies. They have four sons ranging in age from 17 to 29, two amazing daughter-in-loves (soon to be three) and FOUR beautiful granddaughters.

Lori’s life calling is to assist in helping the next generation to be “artios”…fully prepared and thoroughly equipped for all that God calls them to be. Whether it is speaking to groups of parents, instructing students in the classroom, writing curriculum, coaching music and theater, or writing for various publications, Lori uses her life experiences to inform, inspire, and encourage others to addresses children as whole hearted, unique individuals created for a specific purpose by THE creator.

Lori and her husband John minister through Artios Academies, a nationwide creative and integrated homeschool program and curriculum, and through The End in Mind website and podcast. For more information on Lori, check out her About Us page on The End in Mind website.