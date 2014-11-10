The End in Mind Weekly Podcast with Lori Lane
Each week, The End in Mind Podcast brings you fresh insight, information, and inspiration for intentionally living with the end in mind. Whether we are discussing homeschooling, parenting, fitness, organization, marriage, or cooking, each episode is carefully planned to encourage you to begin and end each area of your life with the end in mind.
Below you will find a link to our podcasts and the accompanying show notes for each episode.
Join us each Wednesday for a fresh episode
Season Six
Episode 1 – An Artios Tapestry
Episode 2 – Breathe In, Breathe Out
Episode 3 – You Can Have It All (just not all at the same time)
Episode 4 – Qualities of a Successful Homeschooled College Student
Episode 5 – Interviews with REAL Homeschool Moms – Amy Rasmussen
Episode 6 – Interviews with REAL Homeschool Moms – Melodie Sartain
Episode 7 – The Importance of Home and Homeschool Harmony – Lori Lane
Episode 8 – Interviews with REAL Homeschool Moms – Amy Milcic
Episode 9 – Homeschooling – How to Make It Work, An E-Course Overview – Lori Lane
Season Five
Episode 1 – Don’t Go It Alone
Episode 2 – A Right Start to Homeschooling
Episode 3 – Challenges to Bringing Your Child Home to School
Episode 4 – Square Pegs, Round Holes
Episode 5 – Essential Books for Your Homeschool Journey
Episode 6 – Fulfill Your Ministry
Episode 7 – Reduce Your Stress Now
Episode 8 – Morning Madness or Morning Glory
Episode 9 – Broken, Battered, and Beautiful
Episode 10 – The Art of Thankfulness
Episode 11 – Using Stress to Build Gratitude
Episode 12 – Teaching Thankfulness
Episode 13 – The Perfect Holiday
Episode 14 – A Master Plan to Flexibility
Episode 15 – You Are Not Alone
Season Four
Episode One – Designing a Homeschool that Works FOR You, and Not Against You
Episode Two – So You Want to Homeschool, Part One
Episode Three – So You Want to Homeschool, Part Two
Episode Four – Homeschooling is a Journey not a Destination
Episode Five – Your Best Homeschool Year Ever
Episode Six – Organizing Your Homeschool Life with Melanie Wilson
Episode Seven – The Confident Mom with Susan Heid
Episode Eight – How to Feed Your Family Easily and Efficiently with Tricia Hodges
Season Three
Episode One – What Does It Mean to Live Life with the End in Mind? – 9/23/15
Episode Two – Looking Beyond Today Gives Today Meaning – 9/30/15
Episode Three – Looking to the Future Gives Meaning to Today – 10/7/15
Episode Four – Becoming Thoroughly Equipped and Fully Prepared – 10/14/15
Episode Five – Guarding Your Heart – 10/21/15
Season Two
|Episode
|Podcast Title
|Date Released
|1
|Overcommitted and Overwhelmed
|3/11/2015
|2
|Strategies for Family Unity
|3/18/2015
|3
|Lessons Learned from Good and Bad Teachers
|3/25/2015
|4
|Telling Yourself the Truth
|4/8/2015
|5
|The Importance of Mommy Margin
|4/15/2015
|6
|The Power and Process of Journaling
|4/22/2015
|7
|The Older Woman – The Need for Mentorship
|4/29/2015
|8
|What’s Your Mothering Style?
|5/6/2015
Season One
|#
|Podcast Title
|Release Date
|0
|Premiere Episode of The End in Mind Podcast
|11/12/14
|1
|Parenting and Education – Beginning with the End in Mind
|11/19/14
|2
|Discovering and Celebrating Your Child’s Uniqueness
|11/26/14
|3
|The Power of Integrated Learning
|12/3/14
|4
|The Myth of Quick Results
|12/10/14
|5
|Community: Roots and Relationships
|12/17/14
|*
|Avoiding the Homeschool Blues: Special Episode Preview Podcast
|12/24/14
|6
|Community and Conflict: How to Devastate and Destroy – Part Two
|1/14/15
|7
|How to Avoid the Top Ten Mistakes Made by Homeschool Moms
|1/21/15
|8
|How to Live a Balanced Life: Myth or Reality
|1/28/15
|9
|How to Make Routines Work for You (even if you are a “free spirit”)
|2/4/15
|10
11
12
|How to Avoid the Homeschool Blues – Managing Expectations
How to Avoid the Homeschool Blues – Living with the End in MindHow to Avoid the
Homeschool Blues – Setting Goals while Managing Expectations
|2/11/15
2/18/15
3/4/15
Additional Homeschooling Audio Resources
The Natural Approach to Teaching Thinking Skills, Part One – with Debbie Strayer
The Natural Approach to Teaching Thinking Skills, Part Two – with Debbie Strayer
Beginning Homeschooling (or beginning AGAIN!) With the End in Mind, Part One, with Lori Lane
Beginning Homeschooling (or beginning again!) With the End in Mind, Part Two, with Lori Lane
Homeschooling Me: Thinking Outside the Box – with Lori Lane
Homeschooling Me, Learning to be Teachable – with Lori Lane
Homeschooling Me, Learning to be Independent – with Lori Lane
Homeschooling Me: Learning to be Flexible with Financial Limitations – with Lori Lane
Simplifying Homeschooling – Part One – with Lori Lane
Simplifying Homeschooling – Part Two – with Lori Lane
Simplifying Homeschooling: Planning and Pondering – with Lori Lane
Lori Lane – Managing Editor of The End in Mind
Lori Lane is a passionate educator and mentor for both students and parents wishing to live life intentionally with the end in mind. She is a homeschool veteran of over 20 years and has been associated with arts education for over 31 years. She and the love of her life, John, have been married for thirty-one years and live on a small ranch in the beautiful Colorado Rockies. They have four sons ranging in age from 17 to 29, two amazing daughter-in-loves (soon to be three) and FOUR beautiful granddaughters.
Lori’s life calling is to assist in helping the next generation to be “artios”…fully prepared and thoroughly equipped for all that God calls them to be. Whether it is speaking to groups of parents, instructing students in the classroom, writing curriculum, coaching music and theater, or writing for various publications, Lori uses her life experiences to inform, inspire, and encourage others to addresses children as whole hearted, unique individuals created for a specific purpose by THE creator.
Lori and her husband John minister through Artios Academies, a nationwide creative and integrated homeschool program and curriculum, and through The End in Mind website and podcast. For more information on Lori, check out her About Us page on The End in Mind website.