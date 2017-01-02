I hope that this email finds you enjoying the start of the New Year. As a homeschool family, this email also probably finds you analyzing your first semester and preparing for the second semester of this current school year.

Over the course of my homeschool journey, I had some years get off to a smooth and beautiful start. On the other hand, I had other years where I just wanted a complete and utter DO-OVER.

In case your first semester didn’t go quite as smoothly or effectively as you’d hoped, why don’t you join us for Press the Homeschool Reset Button on Thursday evening, January 12th at 7 p.m. ET. We are going to talk about a number of ways to rearrange, readjust, and realign mid-year in order to have an even better second semester.

This is an online meeting so there is no need to come out in the cold. Just grab a hot cup of something to drink and join us for some encouragement and inspiration at the start of this new year. This is a free event but you do need to register ahead of time. You can do so by going here.

Faith and Courage,

Lori Lane

P.S. If you are involved with an Artios Academies campus, we have a special “reboot” meeting designed just for you. This happens on January 5th at 7 p.m. ET. Register here.