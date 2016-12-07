I can’t wait until…

…that one perfect moment!

That one moment when…

everyone I know is well, safe, happy, and content

my house is clean

my to-do list is checked off

my email inbox is empty

dinner is cooking on the stove

the fridge is full of food

my calendar is manageable

my relationships are close and clear

and I am healthy and strong!

Countless times I have told myself that…

when I got through this busy season

when I hired the right help

when this specific work project was done

when I had all the organizational tools to run life smoothly

when I had all my goals in place

when I was feeling better

when my kids weren’t sick

when we were caught up on school

THEN….I could and would sit back, look around, and say….this is the moment I’ve been waiting for. All is well with the world!

That perfect moment.

But life, real life, gritty, earthy, day-to-day life isn’t like that.

there always seems to be someone I know that is going through a tragedy, illness, or trial

there is always a new project waiting when I have finished an old one

there is always too much going on

there is always someone that I’m not going to please

there are always meals to fix, laundry to do, and a house to clean

there is always someone getting sick

And so, I have a choice.

I can go through life, wishing it away, waiting for that perfect moment.

Or,

I can make the moment I have….right here….right now….perfect.

It's my choice to choose All is Well!

Lori Lane – Managing Editor of The End in Mind and Founder and Executive Director of Artios Academies.

Lori and John Lane have been married 32 years and live on a small ranch in the beautiful Colorado Rockies. They have four sons ranging in age from thirty down to seventeen, three beautiful daughter-in-loves, (soon to be three) and a four (and another on the way) precious granddaughters. Lori is the author of Beginning With The End In Mind and The Artios Home Companion Series. She is the founder and executive director of Artios Academies. Lori oversees the ministry of The End in Mind as the official blog of Artios Academies. You can follow Lori at The End in Mind where she blogs about a variety of topics with a focus on beginning each area of our lives with the “end in mind.”