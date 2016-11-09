Using Stress to Build Gratitude – S5E11

We, as moms, wives, and women, tend to worry… a lot! Have you ever thought ‘once this task is finished, once this season of life is over, once this happens, THEN my worries will be over‘?

God made us to be nurturers – concern is part of our nature! But, there is a point where we take this too far, and then we get stressed!

This week, try this with me: make a list of the things that stress you out, then find what you can be grateful for in each of those list items.

Comment below with the results!